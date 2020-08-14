Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) have launched the second phase of the UAE Resident Return Programme.
According to the programme, Abu Dhabi residents stranded abroad do not have to wait for prior approval to return to the UAE capital.
Before booking tickets, Abu Dhabi residents should visit uaeentry.ica.gov.ae and use their passport details and Emirates ID to get instant verification of their UAE entry status.
Travellers on all Etihad flights will be required to have mandatory COVID-19 PCR test results. Children under the age of 12 and people of determination are exempt from the COVID-19 PCR test requirement.