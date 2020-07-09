A picture of the visit. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, said Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision to strengthen the emirate’s preparedness to tackle challenges was instrumental to Dubai’s success in mitigating the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Mansoor praised the directives and continuous follow up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, on the execution of counter-COVID-19 plans and programmes by the emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. He also highlighted Dubai’s advanced infrastructure, which played an important role in containing the spread of the pandemic.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed’s remarks came during a visit to the Field Hospital, which was set up at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) as part of the emirate’s efforts to provide the highest quality of care for COVID-19 patients. The visit marked the closure of the Field Hospital a day after it discharged its last patient.

During the visit, Sheikh Mansoor met with the doctors, nurses, technicians, volunteers and other staff members of the Field Hospital and praised their efforts to care for people affected by COVID-19 and provide them with world-class health care 24/7 for more than three months. He added that such dedication is in keeping with the UAE’s spirit of giving. He also praised the support of private sector institutions and their contributions to help contain the spread of the virus.

Accompanying Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed on the visit were Dr. Amer Sharif, Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre; Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Manal Taryam, CEO of Primary Healthcare, Dubai Health Authority and Director of the Dubai Field Hospital; Dr. Aref Al Shehi, Director of the UAE Field Hospital; and officials from Abu Dhabi’s Health Authority, Emirates Field Hospital, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services and Dubai Civil Defence.