A Sharjah Police checkpoint. Image Credit: Sharjah Police

Sharjah Police have put checkpoints in place at entrance points to the emirate to prevent the transportation of workers and prebent the spread of coronavirus, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

The initiative includes checkpoints on Ittihad Road in both directions between Sharjah and Dubai, as well as between Sharjah and Ajman.

Captain Fahad Al Bloushi, of the Traffic Department at Sharjah Police, said they were coordinating with the Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority as well as police in Dubai and Ajman to prevent the transportation of workers in buses between the three emirates, as part of a Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) decision last week.

Legal action will be taken against anyone violating the rules, Captain Al Bloushi said.

He said that strict orders were given to police patrols to monitor buses.

Sharjah Police are using technology to limit the movement of illegal buses and uncover manipulation of the rules. A number of categories are excluded from the bus ban. Only those who have permission can travel between emirates.

Captain Al Bloushi said the decision’s aim is to reduce contact between workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He urged the public to adhere to the precautionary measures and orders.

Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, commander in chief of Sharjah Police, urged construction companies with projects in Sharjah to move their accommodation to the emirate. Major General Al Shamsi said police will assist the process of making the move.

Last week, the Sharjah Economic Department issued a circular prohibiting the movement of workers outside the emirate. The department also imposed restrictions on workers’ movement within Sharjah as a precautionary measure. The entry of workers from other emirates is also restricted. Administrative penalties will be levied against violators.