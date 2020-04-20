Public urged not to leave their homes unless absolutely essential

Residents in Sharjah, like other emirates, can move out only for essential work Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have issued 1,569 fines against those who have violated movement restrictions during the National Sterilisation Programme in Sharjah.

Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police, told Gulf News that 891 violations were recirded in the first two weeks of the programme, while the number fell to 678 subsequently.

Major General Al Shamsi said the number is going down as people are becoming more aware of the rules and regulations.

Police have urged residents to follow the authorities’ instructions and not leave their homes unless absolutely essential.

Police have also warned drivers not to carry moe than three passengers to a car and abide by social distancing, mask requirements.

Sharjah Police ealier said the police will monitor all vehicles caught by radar devices oN Sharjah streets between 8pm and 6am .

As many as 9,000 vehicles were caught by the radars since their activation. Not all could be counted as violations though as it remained to be seen whether these vehicles were on essential service duty or not.