Inflammation often gets a bad rap, but it’s not always the enemy. In fact, it’s your body’s natural defence mechanism, stepping in to protect you from injury and illness. The trouble starts when inflammation overstays its welcome, quietly contributing to chronic conditions like arthritis, heart disease, and even certain cancers. That’s where the non-inflammatory diet comes in - a flavourful and nourishing way to help your body dial down the heat and thrive.

This approach to eating isn’t about rigid rules or bland meals. It’s about embracing wholesome foods that support your body’s ability to reset and heal. Think vibrant fruits, hearty grains, rich olive oil, and spices that not only enhance flavour but also fight inflammation.

Before diving into how to calm the flames and savour every bite, let’s first explore what inflammation is and the factors that trigger it, as explained by experts.

Understanding inflammation: What causes it?

Long-term inflammation can interfere with important functions in the body, such as regulating blood sugar and controlling blood pressure. When this doesn’t reduce, it can lead to diseases such as heart disease, and diabetes Image Credit: Shutterstock

Inflammation is the body’s way of protecting itself, but when it lingers too long, it can become a hidden saboteur. For example, what starts as a natural defence - like swelling after an injury - can become a persistent issue in the body, if it doesn’t subside, contributing to long-term health problems. Aarti Javeri-Mehta, internal medicine specialist, founder of Sustain Health, UAE, explains the dual nature of inflammation.

“In acute cases, inflammation is the body’s short-term response to injury or infection, and it subsides once healing is complete,” she says. “However, in chronic diseases, inflammation takes on a different form - persisting as a low-grade condition called metaflammation.”

Acute inflammation is sudden, short-term, and symptomatic, usually triggered by injury or infection. In contrast, chronic inflammation persists for a long time, often with minimal or no noticeable symptoms, making it harder to detect... - Aarti Javeri-Mehta, internal medicine specialist, founder of Sustain Health, UAE

This occurs when the body’s immune system and metabolism interact in a way that causes ongoing inflammation. This long-term inflammation can interfere with important functions in the body, such as regulating blood sugar and controlling blood pressure. When this doesn’t reduce, it can lead to diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Essentially, metaflammation keeps the body in a constant state of stress, which disrupts normal processes and raises the risk of developing chronic conditions.

Acute inflammation versus chronic inflammation

Javeri-Mehta highlights the stark contrast between acute and chronic inflammation: “Acute inflammation is sudden, short-lived, and symptomatic. It’s triggered by injury or infection. Chronic inflammation, on the other hand, often lingers without noticeable symptoms, quietly damaging tissues and organs over time.”

While acute inflammation is a vital part of healing, chronic inflammation has far-reaching consequences. It’s often fueled by factors such as autoimmune diseases, prolonged stress, or unhealthy lifestyle habits. Left unchecked, it can pave the way for serious health problems, including arthritis, heart disease, diabetes, and even certain cancers. In other words, the body’s defence system starts attacking itself, which can result in long-term health issues that are often difficult to detect until they have already caused significant harm.

Understanding the causes and consequences of chronic inflammation is the first step. The good news? Your daily choices, particularly what you eat, can play a powerful role in keeping inflammation in check. That’s where the non-inflammatory diet comes in - a simple yet effective way to support your body and reduce the long-term risks of inflammation-related diseases.

What foods trigger inflammation?

Skip the sugary sweets, as it can increase the C-reactive protein, which is a marker of inflammation Image Credit: Shutterstock

As Javeri-Mehta explains, research on how ultra-processed foods (UPFs) and refined sugars directly link to inflammation is limited, but excessive intake of such foods can increase C-reactive protein (CRP), a marker of inflammation. This is due to factors like high sugar, fat content, additives, sodium, and changes in gut health.

Ruhil Badiani, a Dubai-based physician, and Zeenat Naseeb Abdul Wahid, a consultant in endocrinology at Medcare Hospital Sharjah, explain that refined sugars and processed foods are key contributors to inflammation. These foods cause a rapid rise in blood sugar levels, which in turn increases insulin levels in the body. This process triggers the release of inflammatory markers that can damage tissues over time. Additionally, when sugars combine with proteins or fats in the body, they form harmful compounds known as advanced glycation end-products (AGEs). These compounds further damage tissues and promote inflammation, making it harder for the body to heal and function properly.

Moreover, processed foods often disrupt the gut microbiome due to their lack of fibre and the presence of additives, which impacts gut health - a key factor in inflammation. Unhealthy fats like trans fats and excessive Omega-6 fats found in these foods can further trigger inflammatory pathways in the body. All in all, these foods throw off the body’s natural balance, contributing to chronic inflammation.

Here’s the rundown on foods that can stoke the flames of inflammation:

Refined carbs: White bread, pastries, and processed snacks are high on the glycemic index, meaning they cause your blood sugar to rise rapidly, triggering an inflammatory response.

Sugary drinks: Soda, sweetened coffee, and energy drinks - these sugary sips are a major inflammation culprit, especially when consumed regularly.

Red and processed meats: While protein is essential, too much red meat and processed meats trigger your inflammation levels, owing to their high saturated fat and additive content.

Trans fats: Found in many fried and commercially baked goods, trans fats not only raise inflammation but also contribute to heart disease.

Dairy: For some, dairy products can be inflammatory, especially for those who are lactose intolerant or sensitive to dairy proteins.

The non-inflammatory diet

What if the key to better health wasn't a complicated regimen but something as simple and enjoyable as what you eat? The non-inflammatory diet offers just that - a way to reduce chronic inflammation while savouring delicious, wholesome foods. Javed-Mehta explains, “It doesn’t rely on a single ‘magic’ ingredient. There’s no silver bullet solution for chronic inflammation. The term ‘anti-inflammatory diet’ is often used broadly, but s.it essentially refers to a diet rich in minimally processed, fibre-dense whole foods. This includes plenty of vegetables, whole grains, lentils, legumes, fish, poultry, healthy fats such as avocado, nuts, and olive oil, along with herbs and spice”

Wahid explains that anti-inflammatory diets like the Mediterranean, DASH, Okinawan, Nordic, and traditional Mexican diets all share a fundamental philosophy: Eat fresh, seasonal, and local foods while maintaining a balanced lifestyle. But these diets aren’t just about what’s on your plate - they also emphasise regular physical activity, social connections, and sufficient rest, all of which play a role in promoting overall well-being.

Balance is key

At the core of this approach is a focus on balance, where fruits and vegetables shine as the stars of every meal. Javed-Mehta explains that each meal should include one to two servings of fruits and vegetables, along with whole grains and healthy fats like olive oil. Protein comes from legumes, fish, and lean poultry, while red meat is kept to a minimum - just once or twice a week. Dairy, alcohol, and processed foods are enjoyed in moderation, making the diet as nourishing as it is flavourful.

Wahid adds that anti-inflammatory diets place a strong emphasis on fruits and vegetables, which are packed with powerful compounds that fight inflammation and protect against disease. These include allium compounds, selenium, isoflavones, and folic acid, which not only combat inflammation but may also reduce the risk of cancer.

Along with plenty of produce, these diets also incorporate whole grains, nuts, and legumes. By adding one to two servings of whole grains to each meal, including one to two servings of nuts daily, and enjoying legumes a few times a week, you can help regulate blood sugar levels - ultimately reducing inflammation.

The benefits of such a diet

If you try diets like the Mediterranean, you can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease by focusing on heart-healthy unsaturated fats Image Credit: Shutterstock

The benefits of an anti-inflammatory diet are powerful and far-reaching. Sticking to diets like the Mediterranean, you can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease by focusing on heart-healthy unsaturated fats from avocados, peanuts, and fish, while cutting back on harmful saturated fats from red meat and processed foods.

Wahid highlights that polyphenol-packed foods like blueberries, strawberries, and dark chocolate not only fight inflammation but also boost heart health. Furthermore, polyphenols in peanuts, grapes, and olive oil have been linked to cancer prevention by influencing DNA repair and tumour suppression. Berries, pomegranates, and cruciferous vegetables go further, and may help repair DNA and stopping cancer cells from growing, even though studies are yet to be conclusive on this front.

Cut back on red meat and processed foods; opt for more fish and leafy greens Image Credit: Shutterstock

Research backs these claims too: For instance, studies have consistently shown that the Mediterranean diet has anti-inflammatory effects. A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has shown that individuals who follow this diet tend to have lower levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a key marker of inflammation, and are at reduced risk for heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers. Another study published in the US-based journal Nutrients found that diets high in antioxidants and fibre, such as those rich in plant foods, can reduce the inflammatory markers in the body. Additionally, plant-based diets are associated with better gut health, which is crucial for managing systemic inflammation.

So, the best way to know your anti-inflammatory diet is doing its magic? You’ll feel it. Keep an eye on your symptoms, and you might notice some changes in your health. Here’s what to look for:

• Clearer skin.

• Decreased muscle or joint pain.

• Decreased swelling in your hands and feet.

• Fewer headaches.

• Improved gastrointestinal symptoms (diarrhea, gas, nausea, stomach pain).

• Improved sleep.

• Less anxiety, stress and brain fog.

• Less bloating.

• Lower blood pressure.

• Lower blood sugar.

• More energy.

• Weight loss.

So how do you start a non-inflammatory diet?

A great place to start is by adding a little more colour and texture to your plate. More leafy greens, more vibrant fruits, and heart-healthy fats like avocado or olive oil Image Credit: Shutterstock

Starting a non-inflammatory diet is easier than you might think and it’s all about making small, enjoyable changes rather than strict rules. Instead of overhauling your entire pantry, begin by swapping a few processed foods for wholesome, nutrient-packed options. For example, if you're used to reaching for white rice, try brown rice instead. Craving something crunchy? Swap those chips for a handful of almonds or walnuts. It’s all about making small, sustainable changes that add up over time. Javeri-Mehta emphasises: Don’t go overboard with restrictions. Focus on balance and variety, and you’ll soon see the benefits of giving your body the nutrients it craves to fight off inflammation.

Experts agree - there's no need for drastic change overnight. A great place to start is by adding a little more colour and texture to your plate. More leafy greens, more vibrant fruits, and heart-healthy fats like avocado or olive oil. The idea is to replace the stuff that fuels inflammation with nourishing, whole foods that help your body thrive. Little by little, you’ll find yourself feeling better, looking healthier, and living with less discomfort - one bite at a time.

Here’s how to get started, according to the experts:

• Cut back on processed foods, including sweets like baked goods, ice cream, and candy; snack foods like chips and popcorn; processed meats like bacon, sausages, and deli meats; sugary drinks; and fried foods like French fries and fried chicken.

• Focus on whole foods: brown or wild rice, lean poultry, oily fish like salmon and tuna, eggs, legumes, nuts, seeds, and oats.

• Swap sugary beverages for herbal teas or infused water.

• Replace processed snacks with nutrient-rich options like almonds or walnuts, and choose extra virgin olive oil over omega-6-rich vegetable oils.

• Trade red meat for fatty fish or plant-based proteins like chickpeas and lentils. For dessert, enjoy dark chocolate or fresh fruit instead of sugary treats.

• Swap refined grains for whole grains like brown rice or oatmeal.

• Add a salad to your daily meals, with fresh ingredients like protein, fruits, and nuts.