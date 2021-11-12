Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UN's decision in Glasgow on Thursday night to accept the UAE’s bid to host the 28th UN global climate talks in 2023 translates in no uncertain terms the international confidence in the country’s decade-long anti-global warming efforts and its forward-thinking vision for economic growth.

"There being no objections; it is decided," so declared COP26 President Alok Sharma the UAE’s win of hosting the highly significant session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in 2023.

The successful bid comes to corroborate the UAE’s determination to "working with the international community to accelerate global efforts to address climate change and environmental protection & create a more sustainable economic future," as His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, put it.

In a report echoing the UAE’s anti-warming efforts, CNBC said that "playing host for COP28 would be an achievement in the climate sphere for the Middle East the world’s hottest, driest and most water-scarce region. By 2030, temperatures are expected to increase more than twice the global average.

"The UAE plans to increase its oil production capacity to more than 5 million barrels per day by 2030, and is constructing a coal fired power plant. Nevertheless, its pitch to host COP28 seeks to elevate its efforts to make climate action a pillar of its domestic and foreign policy and national economic strategy, according to a 19-page official document reviewed by CNBC."

This global recognition of the UAE’s climate action had been accentuated before by the man steering the helm of this pressing file in the United States, Mr John Kerry, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, who led congratulations from world leaders and prominent environmental policy-makers to the UAE for its Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative, calling it an "incredibly important" step in combating climate change.

It goes without saying that climate action has become a burning issue for the future of humanity at large, and therefore the UAE has adopted a forward-looking vision decades ago to address it in the best possible manner. The ambitious Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative announced in October meant Dh600 billion will be invested in clean and renewable energy sources in the next three decades. The groundbreaking move came in unison with the longstanding vision of the UAE and its people to make a significant contribution to global sustainability efforts while supporting economic and human development both at home and around the world.

Not to mention the track record UAE boasts in organising key global events. After winning the UN's approval to host this global conference, the UAE will continue to forge ahead with its endeavours to ensure collective climate action and take advantage of the opportunities up for grabs to help protect key natural resources for ours and future generations.