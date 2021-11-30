Screengrab from video tweeted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Commemoration Day Image Credit: Twitter/@HHShkMohd

Dubai: The UAE will never forget the country’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Tuesday as the UAE marked Commemoration Day.

In a tweet on Commemoration Day, marked on November 30 every year, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We testify that our heroes sacrificed their lives for the sake of their homeland. The people of the Emirates testify that they are the champions of glory and honour. The history of the UAE bears witness that they put their lives on the line for the sake of their homeland. May God have mercy on our martyrs. May God have mercy on our heroes. We will never forget them. Future generations will not forget them.”

In a statement given to ‘National Shield’, the UAE Armed Forces’ magazine, Sheikh Mohammed said that the good deeds and sacrifices of the martyrs will remain as long as there is life, and their blood is manifested in our identity, reinforcing our glory.

Inspiring future generations

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said the courage and sacrifice of martyrs will inspire future generations.

“Today we pay tribute to the heroes who gave their lives while serving and protecting our nation. Their courage and sacrifice will inspire future generations and their memory will live forever in the history of the UAE. We salute their families and we pray that they rest in peace,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted.

'We stand in respect'

Also on Commemoration Day, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, paid homage for the UAE’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation.

Sheikh Maktoum tweeted: “On Martyr's Day, the nation stands in honor of the sacrifices of the Emirati martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation’s security and stability. We stand in respect for martyrs' mothers and families’ patience and love for their country. We stand in appreciation of the nation’s valiant soldiers and their heroism. The UAE is our country and we will sacrifice our lives and whatever we have for its sake”.

Call of duty

On Commemoration Day, the entire UAE expresses its gratitude and respect to those heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation, confirming that responding to the call of duty is a requirement for every patriotic citizen in the country, to defend its achievements and accomplishments.

Community unity

The UAE launched many national initiatives to honour its fallen heroes, pay profound gratitude to their sacrifices and provide all the support and consolation to their families. Governmental and non-governmental organisations, UAE nationals as well as expatriates participate in different activities that take place during this special day to express gratitude for the martyrs’ sacrifices and preserve their memory forever.

Special office