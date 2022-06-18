Paris: A Ministry of Defence delegation, led by Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, participated in the Eurosatory 2022, the international reference for land and airland defence and security, featuring more than 1,800 exhibitors and attracting a global audience of more than 57,000 visitors.
During his tour of the exhibition, which concluded in Paris on Friday, Major General Al Shehhi met General Thierry Burkhard, the French Chief-of-Defence Staff, to discuss issues of mutual concern — most notably, the defence ties between the UAE and France and ways of reinforcing them.
Al Shehhi and his accompanying delegation were briefed about the latest innovations, advanced equipment, control systems and defence radars on display.
He also met representatives and officials from the companies taking part in the event and viewed their products, including smart defence systems and advanced military technologies.