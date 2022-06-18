Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Awards, a government initiative that honours unsung heroes who have selflessly dedicated their time to helping others and positively impacted UAE society, on Friday announced an extension to the nomination period for its 11th edition.
From now until after the summer period, people are encouraged to nominate their heroes from a range of diverse communities across the UAE to celebrate the spirit of selflessness and giving.
Known as the Abu Dhabi’s highest civilian honour, the Abu Dhabi Awards has recognised 92 unsung heroes from 16 nationalities. This year’s Abu Dhabi Awards’ theme of ‘Who Represents Goodness to You?’ harnesses the power of good deeds to inspire others throughout the UAE to nominate those around them who embody the awards’ values.
The Abu Dhabi Awards recognises those who have worked to improve the UAE society, regardless of their age, gender, nationality or place of residency. The only criteria that nominees must fulfil is to have made genuine positive contributions towards the community of the UAE.
Nominations can be submitted any time through the Abu Dhabi Awards website https://www.abudhabiawards.ae/ar/