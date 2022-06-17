Sharm El-Sheikh: The UAE Federal National Council (FNC) Parliamentary Division, represented by Sarah Mohammed Falkinaz and Mira Sultan Al Suwaidi, FNC members and members of the division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), participated in the eighth Global Conference for Young Parliamentarians, titled, ‘Young Parliamentarians for Climate Action’, held in Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.
In a session on supporting developing countries in addressing climate change, Falkinaz highlighted the UAE’s efforts to finance projects in the most affected countries.
‘Financing projects’
“Climate change is a major threat facing the process of sustainable development in poor countries,” she said, pointing out that the UAE has adopted several initiatives that involve strengthening partnerships and financing projects in relevant countries, in light of the country’s belief that ensuring the resilience of local economies will maintain the global economy.
Under this framework, the UAE has provided aid worth more than $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) to support climate action in more than 40 countries, she added. During COP26 in Glasgow, the UAE and the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) announced the launch of a platform for accelerating the transition to renewable energy, and the UAE has pledged to provide $400 million through the Abu Dhabi Development Fund.
Food and water security
Falkinaz stressed that the UAE has funded related projects and initiatives in developing countries and highlighted the importance of considering the effects of climate change on security, as well as financing priority sectors, such as food and water security.
The conference addressed the impact of climate change on human rights, ways of promoting relevant parliamentary action and supporting developing countries to address climate change.