Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued Emiri Decree No 41 today regarding the transfer and appointment of an adviser in the Ruler’s Office.
The decree stipulated that Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi shall be transferred from the Sharjah Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (SDSVA) to the Ruler’s Office and appointed as an adviser with the rank of Head of the Department.
The Ruler of Sharjah also issued Emiri Decree No 42, regarding the promotion and appointment of the Head of SDSVA in Sharjah and be a Member of the Sharjah Executive Council.
The decree stipulated that Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi shall be promoted to the rank of Head of the Department on the Special Jobs System in the Government of Sharjah and he shall be appointed as the head of SDSVA. He will also be a member of the Sharjah Executive Council.