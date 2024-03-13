Dubai: Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, called upon community members and institutions to support the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to honour mothers by establishing an Dh1 billion endowment fund to support the education of millions of individuals across underprivileged communities.

Organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) and coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, the Mothers’ Endowment campaign allows individuals to donate in their mothers’ names to honour them. Proceeds of the campaign will go towards launching educational projects in underprivileged communities, in partnership with humanitarian organisations.

Sheikh Bin Bayyah highlighted the UAE’s continuous charity efforts that have become an established practice for which the nation’s leadership has become known. The Mothers’ Endowment campaign is yet another welcome addition to a series of humanitarian initiatives that set the UAE apart, following the massive success of previous campaigns launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the latest of which was the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’, reported Wam.

“Endowment is defined in various ways by scholars, but all definitions share the same concept of setting aside assets that can be invested, and using the proceeds for charitable purposes. This gave rise to endowment institutions that continue to be a unique model of sustainable giving and ongoing rewards,” he said.

Sheikh Bin Bayyah highlighted the role of endowments in bolstering solidarity and cooperation among community members and sustaining those in need. Endowments in Islam are considered ongoing charities that people continue to be rewarded from, even after the donator’s demise. Islam offers several rulings that regulate, protect and ensure the effectiveness of endowments.

Good deeds

“Good deeds are especially rewarding during the holy month of Ramadan, the month of compassion, generosity and solidarity, following the example of the Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him), who was the most generous among his people, and is ever more generous during Ramadan,” Bin Bayyah noted.

He praised Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s innovative initiative to launch the Mothers’ Endowment campaign, which adds to other outstanding initiatives he launches every year.

“Honoring parents is a prominent command in Islamic teachings, and is a practice stressed and praised in Quran and Sunnah. The Mothers’ Endowment campaign combines the good deeds of honouring mothers, as well as allocating the endowment proceeds to support education – and in particular the education of the poor and underprivileged who need it to become productive, active members in their communities,” he added.

How to donate