Dubai: Dubai’s Amer call centre is back to normal after completing maintenance work.
General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) posted on their Instagram account at 10:10 pm on Sunday that Amer service is back to normal after completing maintenance.
“We are pleased to inform you that ‘Amer’ call center service has been restored and it’s running as normal after completing the maintenance,” GDRFA-Dubai posted.
Earlier, GDRFA said the toll free number 800 5111 will not be available from 7pm on Sunday.
“Amer call centre will be unable to receive calls or interact via web chat service from 7PM due to some technical updates from the main provider,” GDRFA-Dubai said earlier on Sunday.
Amer call centre receives enquiries related to visas, residency and other GDRFA services.