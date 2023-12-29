Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department organised an expanded forum entitled “Green Government Buildings and Courts in Light of UAE Legislation and International Experiences.”

Participants in the forum spoke about legal aspects such as the framework for green buildings in the UAE, policies for rehabilitating old buildings to keep pace with the challenges of climate change, and sustainable practices in the buildings of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

The forum aims to achieve sustainable and green development in line with the historic “UAE Consensus” at the recentlyThe forum aims to achieve sustainable and green development in line with the historic “UAE Consensus” at the recently-concluded COP28.-concluded COP28.

Ahmed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Department’s Administrative Support Sector, stated that the forum was held in response to the groundbreaking outcomes of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) hosted by the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, it aligns with the strategic directions of the Year of Sustainability 2023 and operates within the framework of directives from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to continue assisting efforts to establish a groundbreaking legal and judicial system that helps solve problems and offer creative solutions.

Cutting-edge practices

Al Marzouqi emphasised the department’s commitment to upholding sustainability principles, implementing cutting-edge green and global building practices, investing in renewable energy, cutting consumption and increasing energy efficiency, and lowering carbon emissions in order to combat climate change, achieve sustainability, and promote environmental development.

The forum, chaired by Counsellor Abdullah Faris Al Nuaimi, President of the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, covered a number of topics, including the main strategies for strengthening laws pertaining to green building, the role of governments in maintaining infrastructure, encouraging environmentally friendly practices, and lowering carbon emissions to create a more sustainable future, as well as the experiences and models of green courts and their significance in bolstering environmental protection initiatives.

Sustainable practices

The symposium centred on promoting sustainable practices within the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s building. It highlighted the department’s commitment to innovation through participation in multiple initiatives aimed at enhancing sustainability.

Notable efforts include the installation of solar panels in parking lots and buildings, active engagement in reducing paper and plastic usage, hosting awareness workshops, and implementing diverse energy-saving initiatives.

Eco-friendly

These endeavours have collectively contributed to a substantial enhancement in the eco-friendly profile of the department’s buildings.

The forum covered international comparative experiences, UAE legislation pertaining to green buildings, and the most important requirements and conditions for green buildings.

Additionally, it discussed the causes of environmental pollution in all spheres of society, with a focus on buildings and infrastructure.

It also discussed the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s experience with the sustainability programme, which aims to reduce waste, water, and energy consumption.