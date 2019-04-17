Abu Dhabi: The second Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Festival will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) from April 24-27, it was announced on Tuesday. The four-day festival will demonstrate cultural diversity and spread Islamic message of unity and tolerance to the world, while providing a platform for Islamic nations to strengthen collaboration and form new partnerships.

Organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and International Cooperation, the festival will unite nations from across the Muslim world, and display their cultures and traditions in line with Islam and its foundations of tolerance, unity and harmony.

Organisers said the festival, which runs under the theme ‘One Nation Unified by Benevolent Cooperation, Justice and Tolerance’, will enable participating countries and the OIC delegation to meet and discuss future collaboration and partnerships to benefit the 1.5 billion Muslims they serve under the umbrella of the organisation.

“The festival is a gateway for Muslims around the world to gain invaluable insight into the diversity of their faith through the range of different cultures and traditions of nations within our organisation while remaining true to the religious values of Islam,” said Yousuf Al Dobeay, Advisor of Secretary General for Political Affairs, Elected Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and OIC General Secretariat.

“Four days will give participating countries a great opportunity to unite and engage in inter-faith, cross-country dialogue on ways in which they can collaborate and form new bonds for the benefit of their nations, their people and the organisation.”

Throughout the four days, the festival, which coincides with the UAE ‘Year of Tolerance’, will address a range of topics, including tolerance as a foundation in Islam, the role of youth in spreading the culture of tolerance, and the importance of tolerance and moderation in worship.

Mohammad Saif Helal Al Shehi, Director of United Nations Administration at the ministry, said, “The festival aims to enrich the global awareness of Islamic culture with the participation of many Islamic countries by providing a platform designed to highlight cultures, traditions and values of Islamic civilisation. The event is held in the UAE ‘Year of Tolerance’ to highlight the great values and principles of Islam and to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.”

The festival will be open from 2pm to 8pm on April 24, 12pm to 8pm on April 25 and 27, and from 4pm to 10pm on April 26.