The forum aims to reinforce the cooperation between the two countries at multiple levels

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets with Xi Jinping (not seen), at the Great Hall of the People. Image Credit: WAM

BEIJING: The UAE-China Economic Forum, which began today in Beijing, with the attendance of over 500 people representing the public and private sectors, witnessed the signing of 16 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), related to various sectors between the UAE and China.

The forum, organised by the Ministry of Economy, in cooperation with the Presidency Affairs Court, various economic departments and the Economic Chambers Federation, is a key part of the programme of the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to China.

The forum, held under the slogan, "Sustainable Partnership, Sustainable Investment," aims to reinforce the cooperation between representatives of participating companies and investors and the leaderships of the two countries, under the framework of their partnership dating back three decades that developed into a strategic partnership, which includes the 13 key pillars of commerce, investment, oil, clean energy, tourism, health, environment, space, construction and innovative industries.

With the attendance of over 240 leaders and business leaders from the UAE, the forum was inaugurated by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and Mohammed Al Abbar, Chairman of the Emaar Group, who was the forum's guest of honour.

In his opening speech, Al Mansouri said, "I am delighted to speak at this leading economic forum, which is being held as part of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed's visit to China."

Zhong Shan, Chinese Minister of Commerce, also delivered a speech during the forum, which highlighted the distinguished relations between his country and the UAE, as well as future opportunities to improve them, adding that the agreements signed by both sides will reinforce their bilateral ties.

Mohammed Al Abbar, Chairman of the Emaar Group, said that the cooperation between the two countries are witnessing ongoing development, due to the support of their governments while describing China as a leading economic and social partner, and noting that the presence of officials and business leaders from both countries highlight the keenness of their public and private sectors to enhance their ties.