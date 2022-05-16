Abu Dhabi: Congratulatory messages from Emiratis have been pouring in for President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who see even more national progress under his leadership.

File pic of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Image Credit: WAM

'Next level of greateness'

On Monday, Abdulla Kazim Hassan Kazim Al Asmakh, an Emirati author, said Sheikh Mohammed is “a good successor to a good predecessor”. He added: “The news of passing of [Sheikh Khalifa] saddened every single person living on the land of this beautiful and peaceful country, not just the UAE nationals. The happiness came to us when hearing about the election of [Sheikh Mohamed]. He grew up serving this country and we are fully confident that he will take us to the next level of greatness with the support of Their Highnesses the Rulers of the other six Emirates. We love Sheikh Mohamed and pledge allegiance to him always.”

A retired government official, Mohi BinHendi, said: “[Sheikh Mohamed] had been involved in all the affairs of the nation on behalf of the late [Sheikh Khalifa]. Sheikh Mohamed grew up with his late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and [the late] Sheikh Khalifa – both such great leaders.”

'Our country is in the best of hands'

Dr Ayesha Almemari, a consultant in emergency medicine and critical care in Abu Dhabi, said: “In the UAE we are blessed with role model leadership who have been going above and beyond their call of duty to serve the country and its people. We look up to them as idols and we learn from them. [Sheikh Mohamed’s] support to the healthcare system and workers during the COVID-19 pandemic was outstanding and the UAE was one of the best nations fighting the pandemic. Our country is in the best of hands. We are so happy that Sheikh Mohamed has been elected as UAE President.”

Abdullah Al Nasser, a lawyer, said: “His Highness is a great visionary leader and under his leadership the country will develop in all sectors and will continue the march of development for prosper future. We trust him and fully supporting his leadership of the country.”

Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity Association, said: “May God protect him, the centenary leader of the Union for his election as President of the State. We thank the people of the Emirates for this choice. We all pledge allegiance and obedience to him.”

He added that Sheikh Mohamed, who is fondly called Abu Khaled, was the shadow of his father and a companion of the late Sheikh Khalifa. “He put his prints in the building blocks of the union and contributed his loyalty to his homeland. We thank the people of the Emirate for their choice. May God bring him more success.”

Mohammed Obaid Rashid Al Shamsi, director-general of Sharjah Social Security Fund said: “We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for being elected UAE President. His Highness is the best successor to the best predecessor.”

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Raisi, director of Ports and Border Points Affairs, Sharjah, said: “The election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE confirms that the nation is on the path of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He is an exceptional leader capable of carrying the nation to its greatest heights with his will, determination, wisdom and bright vision.”

'He is humble and caring'

Mohammad BinHendi, Deputy Chairman and Group CEO, BinHendi Enterprises, said: “Our beloved leader of the UAE, Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He is humble, caring, thoughtful and supportive. Many leaders lead in their own way but most importantly our leader Mohamed bin Zayed always showed us kindness and care and this makes us lead under his guidance with passion and commitment. Our heartful congratulations to HH Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the people of the UAE. We are ready to lead under your leadership and thrive with confidence.”

Dr Khawla Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, Chairman of the Family Affairs Authority in Sharjah, said: “The decision to elect His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the UAE is a historic decision. He is an exceptional leader who has great ambitions for his people. The decision embodies a national consensus that has warmed our hearts and the hearts of those who love our dear homeland, the Emirates.”