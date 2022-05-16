1 of 14
Walter Steinmeier, President of Germany, walks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as he arrives to offer his condolences.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 14
Britain's Prince William offers condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed after the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 14
Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov offers condolences to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 14
Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko offering his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at Mishrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 14
The Governor-General of Australia David Hurley offering condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at Mishrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 14
Foreign delegates offer condolences to the royal family at Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 14
Foreign delegates arriving to offer their condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.
Image Credit: WAM
8 of 14
King Felipe VI of Spain walks with President Sheikh Mohamed at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 14
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson offers condolences to Sheikh Mohamed in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 14
General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, Deputy Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Transitional Council, offers his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 14
Kuwait's Parliament Speaker Marzouq Al Ghanim offering condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: AFP
12 of 14
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas offering his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: AP
13 of 14
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo offers condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Reuters
14 of 14
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed offering condolences to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at the Presidential Airport in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: AFP