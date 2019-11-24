Dubai: Global Village has been awarded the British Safety Council’s ‘Sword of Honour’ in recognition of its excellent health and safety management. Earlier this year, it became the world’s first entertainment destination to be awarded five stars in the British Safety Council’s Five-Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit (OHS FSA). In order to compete for the Sword of Honour, Global Village had to achieve the maximum five stars in the British Safety Council’s health and safety audit scheme between August 2018 and July 2019. Global Village also had to demonstrate to an independent adjudication panel of experts that it had a proven record of accomplishment and had displayed a culture of best practice for excellence in health and safety throughout the business – from the workplace to the boardroom. It successfully completed a submission for the Sword of Honour award, which highlighted evident links to the FSA report findings and displayed a proactive commitment to excellence in health and safety.