Dubai: Prominent regional and global thought leaders and influencers will address the region’s first INSEAD NAA UAE Leadership Forum in Dubai on Thursday.

Organisers of the forum, the INSEAD National Alumni Association (NAA) in the UAE and the Government of Dubai Media Office, said that leading policymakers, high-ranking government officials, business leaders and academics are among the speakers who will share their perspectives on regional issues at the forum.

The forum will take a deeper look at the economic and social shifts taking place regionally and globally and explore how countries in the Middle East can ride these waves of change to bring more prosperity to the region.

Mona Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Media Office, said: “The region’s first INSEAD NAA UAE Leadership Forum will bring together a host of experts, innovators and influencers who are at the frontlines of shaping the future of our region. Consistent with our aim of creating a platform for rich dialogue and knowledge exchange at the event, we have brought together speakers representing a wide diversity of insights and viewpoints on the issues driving the region’s growth. The speakers will explore unique solutions and fresh strategic approaches that can contribute to the sustainable development of our societies.”

Elias Aad, President of the INSEAD National Alumni Association (NAA) in the UAE, said: “Organising this event is part of the objective of INSEAD NAA UAE, the largest and most diverse INSEAD alumni network in the Middle East, to provide a platform for engagement and dialogue that promotes exceptional leadership and innovation in the region. We look forward to benefiting from the wisdom and insight of a diverse set of thought leaders at the Forum. The speakers will bring a range of perspectives on the critical issues impacting growth in the UAE, the region and the world, in addition to new ideas for working together to find solutions for our region’s most pressing challenges.”

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, will participate in a fireside chat at the Forum. Her session titled ‘The Better Half: Role of Women in Transforming the Region’ will discuss the UAE’s experience in raising women’s participation in science and technology and diverse other fields.

Also, Sultan Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC), will deliver the keynote address of the event in a session titled ‘A New Vision for the Future’. In his address, Bin Sulayem will outline the UAE’s national vision to advance growth and foster an innovation-driven economy, and share DP World’s role in transforming Dubai into a key enabler for global trade.

Aad will deliver the opening note at the Forum.

Key speakers

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences

Sultan Bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation

Elias Aad, President of the INSEAD National Alumni Association (NAA) in the UAE

Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief Pavilions and Exhibitions Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai

Fahad Al Gergawi, CEO, Dubai Investment Development Agency

Aqil Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer at Nakheel

Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority