Dubai: Dubai tourists can now enjoy a special smart card on their phones to avail a wide range of discounts at shops, restaurants, hotels and shopping centres.
According to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA), Al Saada Tourist Smart Card is a free application that can be downloaded on smartphones by all tourists in Dubai to avail special discounts during their visit to the city.
Sami Al Qamzi, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economic Development, and Major General Mohammad Al Marri, Director-General of GDRFA-Dubai, launched the new initiative at GITEX Technology Week 2020 on Thursday.
Dubai tourists can scan the barcode to download the app on their phones when they reach the Passport Control counter and enjoy discounts at various shops and commercial establishments across the emirate.
According to GDRFA, a tourist needs to register the smart discount card by entering the passport number and date of arrival to start enjoying the discounts.
The app has a map to show the locations of all the stores where the discounts can be availed.