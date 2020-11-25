Fujairah: Vehicle-owners and motorists in Fujairah are eligible for a discount of up to 50 per cent on traffic fines issued till December 1.
Motorists can avail themselves of discount from Decemebt 2 to January 15. The discount has been announced to mark the 49th National Day. The decision also includes cancellation of traffic points and the value of vehicle impounding. The discount follows the directives of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah.
Major General Mohammad Ahmad Bin Ganem Al Kaabi, chief of Fujairah Police, said that the discount will apply to all kinds of fines issued by police. Colonel Saleh Mohammad Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department, called on individuals to take advantage of the discount offer during this period and pay the accumulated traffic violations.
Earlier this week, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman police also announced to offer 50 per cent discount on traffic fines to mark the UAE National Day. Dubai Police also allowed motorists on Tuesday to pay fines in instalments.