Dubai: An initiative has been launchd by Dubai Police to facilitate the payment of traffic fines in instalments through the police’s smart application on smartphones.
According to Major General General Al Salal Saeed Bin Huwaidi Al Falasi, assistant commander-in-chief for administration affairs, the 100 per cent automated smart service will allow customers to pay in instalments for their traffic fines. The service is available round the clock.
He said the initiative is in collaboration with the Central Bank of UAE and Dubai Islamic Bank.
“The smart service in line with Dubai Government’s strategy to provide happiness to customers,” Maj Gen Al Falasi said in a statement.
A driver can pay his fines through the bank, for which the bank won’t charge any interest but break into instalments payable over a period of time.
How the initiative works
Captain Hussain Al Abdooli, director of Traffic Fines Collection Section in Dubai Police, said customers can log into the service of traffic fines payment and choose the installment option.
The customer needs to agree on the conditions and fill a form with required personal details.
“After the form is filled and sent, the request reaches the Central Bank for approval before the instalment for the amount of accumulated traffic fines is arrived at,” Captain Al Abdooli said in statement.
The amount of installment is deducted from the customer’s bank account on a monthly basis.