Ras Al Khaimah: RAK Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah is organising a free skin cancer screening camp for the community on Tuesday, May 31, from 11am to 3pm.
Leading dermatologists from the hospital will address and educate the attendees on the types of skin cancers, causes, prevention, early detection, self-examination techniques and treatment options. The educative session will be followed by a full-body mole check for the participants by the hospital’s specialist team.
Dr Amanjot Kaur, Specialist Dermatologist at RAK Hospital, said, “Skin cancers are abnormal, uncontrolled growths of skin cells. There are three major types of skin cancer — basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma, with the most common being basal cell carcinoma. Unlike melanoma, it is rarely fatal but can lead to disfigurement. In predisposed individuals, however, any mole can transform into melanoma which is a dangerous type of skin cancer.”
When caught and treated early, skin cancers are highly curable.