Sharjah: A fire broke out at two warehouses that contained spare parts in Industrial Area Four in Sharjah on Wednesday.
No injuries were reported, according to Civil Defence teams.
Motorists travelling towards Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman reported seeing thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the gutted warehouses.
A Sharjah Civil Defence spokesperson said that they received a call at 11.19am and immediately sent firefighters from three fire stations (Al Mina, Samnan and Al Nahda point ) to the scene. Police cordoned off the area to allow Civil Defence to bring the fire under control quickly, but it was not immediately clear what triggered the blaze.
Firefighters have controlled the blaze and the site will be handed over to forensic experts to find out what caused the fire .