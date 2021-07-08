The fire was extinguished by firefighters from five fire stations, say officials

The fire broke out in a container on a ship preparing to dock in the port away from the main shipping line Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The fire that erupted at the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai on Wednesday night began in a container with flammable material, officials have said.

The quick response of Dubai firefighters and different government departments in the emirate brought the fire under control in 40 minutes, according to Dubai Media Office.

Residents in many parts of Dubai reported hearing an explosion coming from the port around 12 midnight.

Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police, said the fire occurred in a small-sized cargo ship at dockside 14.

“The ship was carrying 130 containers. Three containers contained flammable materials. There was no explosives or radioactive materials inside. All 14 sailors were evacuated and nobody was injured,” Lt Gen Al Marri said.

Major General Rashid Al Matroushi, director of Dubai Civil Defence, confirmed that the fire was brought under control after firefighters from five fire stations were dispatched to the site.

He said that investigationa are ongoing to determine the cause behind the fire.

“The container has raw cleaning materials. It was an accidental fire. The quick response to the fire report resulted in controlling the incident,” said Maj Gen Al Matroushi.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Assistant Director-General of Fire and Rescue at Dubai Civil Defence, said the command room received the report around 12 midnight.

“The report was about an explosion in a container. Firefighters arrived in seven minutes and prevented the spread of the fire. It was brought under control in record time,” Brig Al Mutawa added.

Jebel Ali Port authorities said they were taking all necessary measures to ensure the normal movement of ships in the port.

Moreover, Khalifa bin Drai, executive director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), said the area had four ambulance units which rushed to the scene to provide necessary support.