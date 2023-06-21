Styrofoam sculptor

Just in time for the Filipino Independence Day celebration, the 47-year-old father who works as a Styrofoam sculptor artist for theme parks in Dubai, recalls how his friend who was watching the draw live on his phone called him as soon as he saw Jeffrey’s name pop up.

“When I received the call from my friend my heart started jumping. I couldn’t believe it and remembered all the past Filipino millionaires who have made it with Mahzooz. Now, I became one of them," said Jeffrey.

At first, the winner's family residing in the Philippines expressed doubts regarding his newfound wealth, prompting him to verify his win multiple times through his Mahzooz account once he realized he had become an overnight millionaire.

When asked about his intentions with the substantial sum, Jeffrey stated that after careful consideration with his family, he plans to invest his win in a small business back home in the Philippines.

Regular participant

Jeffrey revealed that he regularly participates in Mahzooz to indulge in the prospect of a good life. His dreams encompass providing a brighter future for his child and other loved ones. With this significant stroke of luck, Jeffrey's aspirations are now within closer reach, bringing forth a substantial blessing.

Despite his victory, Jeffrey stated that he does not intend to leave his profession as a carver just yet because it is this employment that has enabled him to turn his life around despite being close to retirement age. Fortune truly favors those who work the hardest.

Jeffrey is the 7th Filipino and the 48th winner to become a millionaire with Mahzooz. Mahzooz previously had six Filipino millionaires: Pateiro, Arlene, and Nelson, who won the grand prize of AED 10 million, and Antonio, Roland, and Sherlon, who won Dh1 million.

The same draw also saw 808 other participants take home Dh400,250 in prize money split between the second and third prizes.

How to join

For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz water, and enter the weekly draw every Saturday consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the new top prize of Dh20,000,000 and the new weekly Raffle Draw, which will grant Dh1,000,000 every week to a GUARANTEED millionaire-to-be.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the UAE’s favourite draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity to win millions every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

Mahzooz weekly live draw

