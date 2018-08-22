Dubai: In a special Eid Al Adha offer, online gifting platform Joigifts, in partnership with Château Blanc, is selling what it claims is the world’s first life-size sheep cake with 22 carat gold horns and hooves. Ritesh Tilani, founder of Enhance which runs Joigifts, told XPRESS, “Instead of a live animal that is sacrificed during Eid, we decided to introduce a life-size sheep cake. We believe it is the world’s first such cake and will be making a Guinness World Record attempt with it.” He said Baaaassel, as the sheep is called, costs Dh9,500. “The sheep is 4ft in length and about 3ft tall. It weighs 100kg and is enough to feed 80-90 people.”

He said the horns and hooves, which have been made with the finest Belgian chocolate and covered with 22K edible gold leaf, cost Dh2,500. “Over 70 man hours were spent to handcraft this masterpiece,” he added. The cake from Chateau Blanc can be bought in four flavours: homemade chocolate sponge with Nutella ganache flavour and hazelnut crunch, homemade vanilla sponge with vanilla buttercream or ganache, homemade red velvet sponge with vanilla cream cheese and homemade carrot cake sponge with lemon cream cheese. Tilani said all proceeds from the sale of the cakes will be donated to the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation in support of orphans.