Mum with her five kids, including newborn, were suffering in extreme heat conditions

Sharjah: Sharjah Police helped a woman who sought help on radio about failure of air-conditioning in her apartment where she lived with her five children.

Lt Colonel Ahmad Al Marri, director of Community Police Department in Sharjah Police, said the Arab woman called Noor Dubai Radio asking for help as her family was suffering in extreme heat conditions inside their apartment.

“She sought help on the radio as she lives in the apartment with her five children. One of the children was a newborn and the family was suffering from heat. The commander-in-chief of Sharjah Police directed our department to contact the woman and solve her problem immediately,” Lt Col Al Marri said.

In a humanitarian step, police helped provide relief to the family.