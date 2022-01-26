What are the latest developments in India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai?

Expo 2020 Dubai has become a symbol of resilience for the world which has been brought together in Dubai, thanks to the visionary leadership of the UAE. The India Pavilion has been one of the most popular destinations with over 800,000 footfalls. It has hosted various events and sessions from key sectors and states. Innovators and start-ups have showcased some of the best ideas from India, connected with their global counterparts and pitched their ideas to prospective investors and partners.

In terms of participation, the recent Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) week at India Pavilion proved to be one of the most emphatic, comprising an array of business sessions and conferences pertaining to investment opportunities, resulting in MoUs worth Rs3 billion, while also generating employment opportunities for the people of J&K.

Our key initiative, India Innovation Hub at the India Pavilion builds on India’s strength as the third largest incubator of unicorns, and has showcased innovations of over 200 Indian start-ups so far. On the sidelines, the Elevate pitching sessions and collaborations with institutions such as Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus and TiE Dubai have provided a global platform for these start-ups to build networks and accelerate their growth.

Could you share your experience of working with various Indian companies during the first three months of Expo 2020 Dubai?

Leading Indian corporates have been instrumental partners in showcasing the India growth story through the India Pavilion. The Pavilion celebrates the achievements of Indian private sector ranging from the corporate giants such as Tata’s, Reliance, Vedanta, and Adani to the new-age unicorns such as Byju’s, Dreams 11 and Ease My Trip.

What kind of G2B and B2B meetings have you organised at the pavilion so far? What are the key events lined up for the next three months?

So far, India Pavilion has witnessed over 800 B2B, G2B and G2G meetings with investors and various international collaborators. Over 100 MoUs and LoIs have been signed and India has been able to showcase numerous investment opportunities that it offers.

The upcoming weeks will witness participation from states such as Jharkhand, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu among others and sectors such as healthcare, electronics and information technology, energy conservation, environment and sustainability, tribal affairs to name a few. Expo 2020 Dubai has provided India, like other 192 participating nations, with a global platform to exhibit the limitless opportunities that the country offers and explore areas of synergies with international investors.

Finally, how do you plan to promote UAE-India bilateral trade this year as well as better connect with the community amid Covid-19?

India is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner, and the total volume of trade was estimated at $43 billion in 2020-21. Both the countries have recently agreed on an ambitious plan aiming to conclude negotiations and sign a formal Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in the first half of 2022 to achieve over $115 billion bilateral trade in the next five years.

The India Pavilion has received an overwhelming response from the Indian diaspora here and visitors across the globe. They are participating in the celebrations that we are having at the pavilion with a lot of zeal and vigour.

The Indian businesses, innovators and start-ups are utilising this global platform by demonstrating their offerings to the clientele from the UAE as well as other countries, particularly the Middle East, CIS countries, and Africa. The synergies, shared vision, and complementary strengths of India and the UAE present a rare opportunity to contribute to the progress of not only our two countries, but also for the larger region and the world.