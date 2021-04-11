Dubai: A Dubai-based expat waiter has been arrested for adding fake gunshots to his Dubai-based Tiktok video clip.
The expat has been accused of recording a TikTok clip at a parking lot in Dubai and adding gunshots and voice of people screaming.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday, the video went viral after the 34-year-old Bangladeshi waiter, posted the video on January this year on his TikTok account. He recorded a short clip at a parking lot in Dubai and added sounds of gunshots and people screaming before posting the video on his TikTok account. Dubai Police spotted the circulated video, tracked the defendant, and arrested him. His TikTok account was blocked.
During interrogation, the defendant admitted to recording and posting the video.
He was charged with publishing online a clip that afflicts the country’s public order.
According to the UAE Cyber-Crime Law, article 28 prohibits any person from publishing videos or pictures that would pose threats to the security of the state and to its highest interests or violate its public order. The next hearing is scheduled to be held later this month.