This file photo dated July 10, 1947 shows the official photograph of Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her fiance, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten in London.
Image Credit: AP
In this July 31, 1947 file photo, Lt. Philip Mountbatten, whose marriage to Princess Elizabeth has been set for November 20, bats at the nets during cricket practice at the Petty Officers' Training Center, Corsham, England.
Image Credit: AP
Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh pose with Royal guests at Buckingham Palace in London, England, after their wedding on Nov. 20, 1947.
Image Credit: AP
In this June 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the Queen's coronation at Westminster Abbey.
Image Credit: AP
This Aug. 29, 1945 file photo shows Prince Philip of Greece, during a naval visit to Melbourne, Australia. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died aged 99.
Image Credit: AP
In this Aug. 1951 file photo, Princess Elizabeth stands with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at the couple's London residence at Clarence House.
Image Credit: AP
In this Jan. 21, 1959 file photo, India's Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru welcomes Britain's Prince Philip to New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: AP
In this file photo taken on October 13, 1986 Queen Elizabeth II visits the Great Wall of China, with her husband Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
Image Credit: AFP
In this file photo taken on June 04, 2014 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) seated on the Throne in the House of Lords next to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) prepares to deliver the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster in London.
Image Credit: AFP
In this file photo taken on May 16, 2017 Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh greets guests at a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London.
Image Credit: AFP
In this file photo taken on June 09, 2020 A handout photograph released on June 9, 2020, to celebrate the 99th birthday of Prince Philip on June 10, shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, west of London.
Image Credit: AFP
In this file photo taken on June 16, 2012 Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Lady Louise Windsor (2R) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) stand on Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour' at Horse Guards Parade in London.
Image Credit: AFP