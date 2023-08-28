Sharjah: The Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has confiscated 65 lizards of the Arabian Sand Skink (Scincus mitranus; Sandfish) in the Al Bataeh area near Khorfakkan Road.
The confiscation of the lizards was carried out according to Clause 6 of the Executive Council of Sharjah’s Resolution No. 39 of 2016, which stipulates the prohibition of reckless hunting, killing or harming wild creatures and destroying geological formations or areas that are habitats for animal, plant, or bird species or their proliferation in wild areas.
EPAA Chairperson Hana Saif Al Suwaidi said: “Our specialised teams confiscated a group of wild lizards of the Arabian Sand Skink in the Al Bataeh area and penalised those hunting them during the breeding season.
"We urge the public on this occasion to conserve the environmental wealth from tampering or poaching, for us to enjoy a distinguished and safe environment, achieving the strategic goals of fostering a sustainable approach and the leadership of the UAE and Sharjah within the global competitiveness indicators.”
The chairperson added that the sandfish lizard is distinguished by its ability to dive into the sand and move with little effort, hence its name. It is generally found in dry, sandy deserts, at altitudes less than 400 metres. It is widespread in the sands of the Arabian Peninsula, from the farthest parts of the UAE to Oman, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.
She noted that the medium-large skink has a characteristic chisel-shaped head, and an elongated snout.