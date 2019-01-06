Recognised as an area of Wetland of International Importance under the Ramsar Convention, Sir Bu Nair Island has rich and diverse habitats and species including turtles, birds and coral reefs. The three-year conservation project is scheduled to start this year, and researchers will explore and survey critical marine habitats and species. During the final phase of the project, EPAA, Emirates Nature-WWF, and EMEG will formulate recommendations for the long-term monitoring and sustainable management of the Marine Protected Areas.