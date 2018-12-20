The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD), Emirates Nature-WWF and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) have officially announced their partnership on Connect with Nature – an interactive new environmental education and awareness programme geared at inspiring and encouraging youth in the UAE to explore the country’s natural heritage. The agreement was signed today by H.E. Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri - Acting Secretary General of EAD, Laila Mostafa Abdullatif - Director General at Emirates Nature-WWF, and Mohammed Saleh Al Baidani - Director General of IFHC. Connect with Nature will be rolled out at a federal level starting 12 January 2019, with the ultimate goal of equipping young Emiratis with the particular experiences, knowledge and skills that will enable them to become the next generation of changemakers and environmental leaders. Image Credit: