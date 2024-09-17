But before you get your hopes too high, the partial lunar eclipse may be a tad too early in the region for you to catch it in the UAE skies.

As Shiraz Al Thurayya, General Manager of the Dubai Atsronomy Group (DAG), told Gulf News: “The partial lunar eclipse is a bit tricky for people in the region. It starts rather early, and is pretty close to the time that the Moon sets and goes out of sight.”

He explained how the penumbral lunar eclipse tomorrow is very subtle and difficult to observe.

A partial lunar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Moon passes through the Earth’s umbral shadow. But the Moon will pass through only part of the umbra while the rest of the Moon will be covered by the Earth’s outermost shadow, the penumbra.

However, given the circumstances, DAG has made arranagements to do a livestreaming of the partial eclipse in other regions of the world. The celestial event will be fully visible from North and South America, Europe, Africa and parts of Asia.

“So UAE residents can join us on our website for the global livestream of the partial lunar eclipse with Timeanddate.com through YouTube tomorrow,” said Al Thurayya.

He said to watch the Harvest Supermoon, residents can join DAG at a special event in the evening.

“The event will be held from 7pm to 9pm at the University of Dubai. We will be holding lectures and organising telescopic viewings.”

September’s full moon is named the Harvest Moon, as it is the full moon closest to the autumn equinox.