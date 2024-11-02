LONDON: New Zealand captain Scott Barrett suggested England's Joe Marler had "loaded the gun" ahead of Saturday's clash at Twickenham after calling on the All Blacks to ditch their pre-match ritual haka.

Marler, not playing on Saturday, has since apologised for his remarks which England captain Jamie George said may have "prodded the bear".

It was a sentiment echoed by All Blacks skipper Barrett, who made it clear his side had no intention of ditching the Maori war dance.

"He has probably loaded the gun hasn't he?," said Barrett when asked about Marler's comments at New Zealand's hotel on Friday.

"I guess there always opinions about the haka and its place. It is hugely important to us and has been to the All Blacks for a long time, we get a lot from it."

But the lock played down suggestions Marler's words would fuel New Zealand, with England having won just eight of their previous 45 Tests against the All Blacks and losing their last two encounters - 16-15 and 24-17 reverses in Dunedin and Auckland in July.

"We don't need any extra motivation heading to Twickenham against a team that would desperately love to beat us so we have got to respect what is coming," said Barrett, whose brothers Beauden and Jordie are also in the starting XV.

"England haven't had a Test match since they played us in July so they'll have that stone in their shoe that they've been carrying for a while and they'll be keen to shake that off with a good performance," he added.

"Up front they always pose a threat - George Martin, Jamie George, Maro Itoje. They've got a strong connection there.

"If they get gainline and fast ball for Marcus Smith and the backs they have, you can end up chasing the game. So it's about controlling the breakdown and getting good ball. It'll be an arm wrestle."

New Zealand lost three of their six matches in the southern hemisphere Rugby Championship, but Barrett said: "I feel like we've learnt a lot from the summer series and we're excited about whats ahead.