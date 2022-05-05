Dubai: In October last year, the UAE launched its strategic initiative for net-zero emissions by 2050. The goal is to become the first country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to undertake such a strategic initiative. Dubai also launched the Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of its total power capacity from clean energy sources.

One of the most extensive clean and renewable energy projects that Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is implementing to achieve this target is the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. It is the largest single-site solar park in the world, with a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030 and investments up to Dh50 billion.

When completed, the solar park will reduce over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, is our biggest project to achieve this vision. It has a planned capacity of 5,000MW by 2030. The current capacity at the solar park is 1,527MW using photovoltaic solar panels.”

“DEWA is implementing more projects with a total capacity of 1,333MW using solar photovoltaic and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in addition to future phases to reach 5,000MW by 2030. The clean energy capacity share is currently around 11.4 per cent of Dubai’s energy mix, and is expected to reach around 14 per cent by the end of 2022,” added Al Tayer.

He underlined: “At DEWA, we work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainability and innovation and transform into a sustainable green economy. This is achieved by increasing the share of clean and renewable energy in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.”

Independent power producer model

Al Tayer noted the regulatory frameworks in Dubai, which enable the private sector to take part in energy production projects, have encouraged international investors and developers to participate in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park’s projects, which DEWA is implementing using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

“DEWA has attracted investments of around Dh40 billion through this model in public-private partnerships. DEWA received the lowest solar energy prices (Levelised Cost of Energy) globally five consecutive times, making Dubai a global benchmark for solar power prices,” he said.

Reducing carbon emissions annually

The 13MW first phase became operational on October 22, 2013, comprising around 152,000 photovoltaic cells, connected to 13 transformers in inverter buildings. The output is transformed to 33 kilovolts (kV), and generates nearly 28 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually. The first phase contributes to an annual reduction of about 15,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

On March 20, 2017, the 200MW photovoltaic second phase of the solar park was launched. DEWA implemented the project in partnership with a consortium led by ACWA Power from Saudi Arabia as the main developer, and Spain’s TSK as the main contractor, with an investment of Dh1.2 billion. This second phase of the solar park is now providing clean energy to around 50,000 residences in Dubai, reducing 214,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Third phase

In November 2020, Sheikh Mohammed inaugurated the 800MW third phase of the solar park. DEWA implemented the third phase using the IPP model in partnership with a consortium led by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and EDF Group, through its subsidiary EDF Énergies Nouvelles at an investment of Dh3.47 billion. The facility is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region to use single-axis solar tracking to increase energy generation. It also uses other innovative technologies, including cleaning robots for photovoltaic panels to increase the plant’s efficiency. The third phase now provides clean energy for over 240,000 residences in Dubai.

The 950MW fourth phase of the park has investments totalling Dh15.78 billion. It is the largest single-site investment project that combines CSP and photovoltaic technology. It will use 700MW of CSP (600MW from a parabolic basin complex and 100MW from the solar power tower) and 250MW from photovoltaic solar panels. Upon completion, the project will have the largest thermal storage capacity in the world of 15 hours, allowing for energy availability round the clock. The 4th phase will provide clean energy for around 320,000 residences and reduce 1.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

Bidding

In November 2019, DEWA announced the consortium led by ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation as the preferred bidder to build and operate the 900MW 5th phase of the Solar Park, using photovoltaic solar panels. DEWA achieved a world record by receiving the lowest bid of USD 1.6953 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for this phase. It will provide clean energy to more than 270,000 residences in Dubai and reduce 1.18 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Focus on innovation and R&D

The solar park hosts two pioneering projects: The Innovation Centre and the R&D (research and development) Centre. The Innovation Centre supports DEWA’s efforts to support innovation and creativity in clean and renewable energy and raise awareness on sustainability in addition to strengthening national capabilities and enhancing business competitiveness.

The exhibition area on the first floor focuses on DEWA’s journey, key historical inventions and innovations in electricity, and the latest developments in renewable and sustainable energy.