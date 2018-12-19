Dubai: Commercial fishermen are once again being urged to practice sustainable harvesting of fish, to avoid depleting sensitive fish stocks in local waters, said the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) on Wednesday.
The call was made by Dr Thani Bin Ahmad Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, who met with fishermen from Umm Al Quwain at the site of a new port to host fishing vessels in the emirate.
The ministry said in a statement that Dr Al Zeyoudi conducted a “tour of Umm Al Quwain to inspect the latest developments in the construction of the new port for fishing boats in the emirate. After the inspection, he met with a delegation from the Umm Al Quwain Cooperative Society For Fishermen.”
The minister said it was necessary for the cooperative society to raise awareness among the fishermen about the wrong practices that harm the sector and deplete fish stocks in UAE waters, such as a particular incident that led to the death of a large number of fish in Umm Al Quwain’s waters.
“It is the responsibility of all segments of society to support the vision of the nation’s leadership, outlined in the UAE Vision 2021, to achieve sustainability. We must all act responsibly and strive positively to attain this important goal and stop unsustainable practices,” said Dr Al Zeyoudi in a statement.
A delegation from a society representing roughly 391 fishermen from the emirate told Dr Al Zeyoudi they will do all that they can to boost awareness about strict federal regulations protecting fish stocks in the UAE.