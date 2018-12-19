As part of a sustained drive to promote sustainable fishing practices in the UAE, His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, met with fishermen from Umm Al Quwain (UAQ) and urged them to avoid unsustainable fishing practices and techniques that apart from depleting fish stocks in the country's waters, damaged the UAE’s marine biodiversity. The Minister, who led a delegation from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) to the emirate, underlined that such practices shaped a negative image of the UAE, regionally as well as globally. Image Credit: