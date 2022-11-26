Dubai: The Dawoodi Bohra community in Dubai has won the ‘Special Category Award’ in the Middle East Waste and Recycling (MEWAR) Awards for its positive environmental impact in the region.

Best performers from various parts of the Middle East, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Egypt, among others, were also awarded for their outstanding work in 17 categories.

Recognised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCE), the award ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary, Support Services Sector, MOCCE; senior officials from Dubai Municipality, Ras al Khaimah Economic Zone, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones and Ajman Municipality, among others.

Swaliha Shanavas, Editor, Waste and Recycling Middle East and Africa magazine, said: “Waste and Recycling MEA has been instrumental in raising the bar in the Middle East waste and recycling sector through the MEWAR Awards. As in the previous editions, the awards acknowledge excellence in business practices, and recognise outstanding individuals, private and government organisations that have demonstrated leadership and innovation, and have been playing an important role in contributing to the vision of the governments in the region for a sustainable future.”

On receiving the award, the representative of the Sultan al Bohra in the UAE, Kinana Jamaluddin, said: “We are deeply honoured and humbled to have received this Special Category Award at the reputed [MEWAR] Awards. This recognition to the Dawoodi Bohra community is a result of the collective and sustained efforts of each and every community member working at an individual or organisational level to tackle the environmental issues in the region. We’re also grateful to the UAE government for its efforts in addressing the impacts of climate change and conserving the UAE’s natural resources.”

He added: “Our leader, Sultan al Bohra Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin continues to guide the community in the Middle East region and across different parts of the world in protecting and preserving the planet through collaborative efforts with local authorities and government bodies.”

Dawoodi Bohra community members at the awards ceremony Image Credit: Supplied

Community projects

The Dawoodi Bohras community in the UAE has been actively involved in raising awareness and undertaking action against plastic pollution as part of its global ‘Project Rise’ initiative. Sustained neighbourhood cleanup drives in the region, including the recent e-waste collection and recycling movements, are inspiring the community to lead a sustainable lifestyle. The community’s