Dietrich Lehmann, CEO, ME-LE Biogas, (left) and Abdullah Sultan Al Qwais, Chairman of Al Rawabi Dairy Company, at the Biogas Project signing ceremony on 23rd June, 2019. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

DUBAI: Local dairy company Al Rawabi has signed a partnership with Germany’s ME-LE Biogas to launch a one-of-its-kind biogas production project in the region.

Announcing the Dh50 million joint venture on Sunday, Al Rawabi CEO Dr Ahmad Al Tiqani said the project aims to reduce odour omission by 80 per cent, produce 1.3MW electricity and 1.4MW of thermal energy in addition to 10 tons of high grade fertiliser. It will also help extract 150 cubic meter of water from manure daily, which will be subsequently used for farm use, saving the company around Dh500,000 annually.

The UAE’s leading dairy and juice company, Rawabi has a cattle stock of 13,000 cows.

Sultan Al Owais, chairman of Al Rawabi, said with the signing of the agreement, they are opening a new chapter towards enhancing sustainability across the various stages of their operations.

“Our partnership today, comes to complete the entire sustainable production cycle where we start to leverage farm waste for the production of biogas and energy and recycling of water,” he said.

“Today we are more than a dairy farm — we are tackling environmental issues on a regional and global level through our technologies, innovations and partnerships with international companies,” Al Owais added.

Germany’s ME-LE Biogas was represented by Dietrich Lehmann.

The pioneering project comes in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 to be a leading nation in sustainable green solutions.

Biogas

Biogas is a type of biofuel that is naturally produced from the decomposition of organic matter such as food scraps and animal waste.

Comprising a mixture of methane, carbon dioxide and other trace gasses, it’s a renewable source of energy which can be used like other fuel gas. Biogas plants significantly curb the greenhouse effect and reduce reliance on the use of fossil fuels, such as oil and coal