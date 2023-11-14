Abu Dhabi: Marking the Year of Sustainability, Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), Abu Dhabi Municipality, and Tadweer (Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company) have partnered to plant 300 Ghaf trees around Tawazun Industrial Park.

The tree-planting initiative forms part of a broader effort by TIP and Abu Dhabi City Municipality to promote sustainability and protect the environment. The initiative will ensure 300 Ghaf trees are planted by the Tawazun Council and TIP employees.

In preparation for the event, Abu Dhabi City Municipality organised an awareness workshop for Tawazun Council and TIP employees, focusing on the relevance of the Ghaf tree and its planting processes.

Faiz Al Nahdi, Managing Director and CEO of TIP, said: “Through these 300 trees, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the UAE Government’s objectives in the Year of Sustainability, encouraging community participation and supporting national strategies towards promoting environmental sustainability.”

“it is also a moment of pride to experience and witness the coming together of various organisations towards the sustainability of our future. We all share equally in the leadership’s vision. Such events raise awareness of the environment and are an investment towards the preservation of our planet. We have already added solar power generation to our portfolio and this further enhances our commitment.”

Promoting native plants and trees

Abu Dhabi City Municipality assured that its continuous support towards such events spares no effort in collaborating with its different strategic partners to execute meaningful initiatives.

The municipality places significant emphasis on expanding agriculture, ensuring climate protection through native trees and plants, all while aligning with cultural and architectural advancements.

To this end, it has embarked on a mission to plant millions of fruit-bearing and evergreen trees in various areas under its jurisdiction. Among them is the Prosopis, one of the emirate’s native indigenous trees, and a prominent feature of the initiative.

The municipality also noted that its participation in the initiative stems from its commitment to expanding agriculture and upholding principles of agricultural sustainability. It seeks to maintain a healthy environment with visually pleasing landscapes, and to enhance aesthetic appeal using native trees and plants, all while aligning with cultural and architectural advancements.

Electric buses for planting drive

TIP collaborated with Emirates Global Motor Electric (EGME) to provide sustainable transportation, in the form of electric buses, to the employees who participated in the planting event, as well as Tadweer to achieve agricultural sustainability through the disposal and recycling of agricultural waste produced by the initiative.

Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer, said: “Our involvement in this community initiative reflects our dedication to enhancing environmental awareness among Abu Dhabi community members, emphasising the significance of embracing sustainable practices. Furthermore, we have assigned teams to manage waste collection, transportation, and recycling to guarantee the secure disposal of agricultural waste.