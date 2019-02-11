Dubai: P&O Marinas, a subsidiary of DP World, has kicked off its winter cultural events at Port Rashid Marina. Emirati Cultural Week, organised in cooperation with Dubai Culture, include maritime cultural activities over weekends throughout the winter season. The events aim to raise awarness about UAE heritage and give the public a chance to view the new marina. Visitors can view crafts and calligraphy, sample cuisines and hear traditional songs while browsing market stalls.