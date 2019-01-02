Dubai: Emirates Post has extended its MyHome services to residents in apartments.
Earlier available only to villa residents, the service delivers postal items to residences once a week for an annual fee of Dh750 and twice a week for an additional Dh500.
Companies can also opt to have their post picked up and delivered directly to the registered office by subscribing to Ezimail which has three options: gold (six weekly pickups and deliveries), silver (thrice a week) and bronze (once a week). Emirates Post provides domestic and international courier services offering premium and express options.
Customers can customise their mail receipt preferences when renewing P.O. Box subscriptions. Subscriptions can be renewed and upgraded till February 28 on www.epg.gov.ae, on the application or by visiting Emirates Post offices.