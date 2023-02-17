Dubai: Emirates Draw has yet again made dreams come true for its winners, with the 72nd Sunday game concluding over the weekend, announcing 5,726 winners and a whopping Dh375,199 in cash prizes for the week.

Among the winners were Julee Mae Roxas and Walid Al Halaby, and Shivaleela Santosh Hagargi’s, who previously won the Dh777,777 in March 2022, journey with her win. and who shared their experiences and talked about the positive impact the win has brought into their lives.

In addition to Russel Reyes, who recently won Dh15 million with EASY6, there’s something special about the unexpected joy of a pleasant surprise.

Part of prize money for charity

Julee Mae Roxas, a hospitality professional, stumbled upon Emirates Draw three months ago and has already won Dh77,777 with MEGA7 with just eight attempts.

Julee finds the game’s concept straightforward and captivating, with the prize money effortlessly transferred to her wallet without any hassle.

Upon learning about the earthquake news, Julee plans to donate a portion of her winnings towards the relief efforts in Syria and Turkey, allocate some for People of Determination in the Philippines, and save the rest for her future.

Emirates Draw MEGA7 The largest weekly draw in Middle East, Africa and Asia, held every Sunday at 9 PM UAE time, offers participants the exclusive Grand Prize of Dh100 million and 20 Guaranteed Winners, 19 to receive Dh10,000 each and 1 to receive Dh77,777.

Birthday gift

Walid Al Halaby, a sound engineer in media production, received an unexpected birthday gift when he checked his email over the weekend, revealing that he was among the raffle winners of the Sunday game, winning Dh10,000 with MEGA7.

Having discovered Emirates Draw about a month ago, Walid was surprised by how engaging and straightforward the concept was, with his seventh entry resulting in a win. He plans to use the winning amount to pay off his debts and continue participating in the weekly games.

Another interesting birthday story is that of Shivaleela Santosh Hagargi, an Indian national who has spent over 2 decades in the UAE. Shivaleela Santosh Hagargi, a housewife who lives with her husband and two children, used her husband’s birthday as the numbers for her MEGA7 entry and struck gold by matching six numbers out of seven, winning a whopping Dh777,777.

She used the winning amount to purchase a piece of land in India, securing a better future for her family. Shivaleela continues to participate in hopes of reliving the joy and excitement of watching her win live.

Emirates Draw continues to be synonymous with opportunities and victories, bringing contentment and hope 'For A Better Tomorrow' to its winners. Congratulations to all the winners of the 72nd Sunday game.

Largest prize in iddle East, Africa and Asia

The Dh100 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the Middle East, Africa and Asia, is yet to be claimed by a single person or group of people who match all seven numbers from the right. Play more to win more in the next game, set to broadcast on Sunday, 19th February 2023, at 9 PM UAE time.