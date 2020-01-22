Funds will be used to equip new outpatient clinics and expand the centre

Dubai: Emirates Islamic has contributed Dh5 million to Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab, an organisation tasked with treating substance abuse and addiction.

The contribution is provided through Emirates Islamic Charity Fund and will be used to equip new outpatient clinics and expand the centre. It provides rehabilitation programmes to UAE nationals, helping patients combat the negative psychological, economic, social and physical impacts of substance abuse.

Salah Amin, CEO of Emirates Islamic, said: “We are pleased to contribute to Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab and support this worthy cause, in keeping with our commitment to humanitarian initiatives. We hope that our contribution will help the centre provide best-in-class rehabilitation and treatment to patients in the years to come and build a healthier and happier society.”