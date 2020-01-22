Dubai: Emirates Islamic has contributed Dh5 million to Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab, an organisation tasked with treating substance abuse and addiction.
The contribution is provided through Emirates Islamic Charity Fund and will be used to equip new outpatient clinics and expand the centre. It provides rehabilitation programmes to UAE nationals, helping patients combat the negative psychological, economic, social and physical impacts of substance abuse.
Salah Amin, CEO of Emirates Islamic, said: “We are pleased to contribute to Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehab and support this worthy cause, in keeping with our commitment to humanitarian initiatives. We hope that our contribution will help the centre provide best-in-class rehabilitation and treatment to patients in the years to come and build a healthier and happier society.”
Mohammed Falaknaz, Chairman of Erada Centre, said: “We thank Emirates Islamic for their contribution which will be of great help to our patients in their recovery. The contribution shall be used for the expansion of the Centre. The Centre provides addiction treatment and various rehabilitation programs that aim to help addiction patients combat their addiction and reintegrate in the community.”