Terminal 3 of Dubai International airport. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Emirates, on Tuesday, issued an alert about high incoming passenger traffic in the upcoming weeks. The airline said 500,000 passengers are expected to arrive in Dubai's international airport - excluding transit passengers - from August 20 to the beginning of September.

Passengers can cut the waiting time to get to the baggage belts and exit gates using their Emirates ID at the Smart Gates in the Dubai International Airport. Airport staff are always on hand to help disembarking residents with the process, which usually takes less than a minute once the passenger steps through.

The high incoming passenger traffic includes residents returning from summer vacations, along with those who took advantage of the Eid break to fly out of the country. Schools in the UAE are scheduled to reopen on September 1, Sunday so a lot of families can be expected to make their return from now until the last week of August.