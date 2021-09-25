Image Credit:

Dubai: Seven people each won Dh77,777 in the first weekly draw – in addition to an entry for a grand prize of Dh77,777,777, the largest such prize in UAE’s history – of Emirates Draw on Saturday night.

The number in the first draw on Saturday night, selected randomly by a machine during the live stream, was 8841218. To win Dh77 million, the holder of the winning number has to match all seven digits in this exact sequence. One person won Dh777,777 after getting six of the seven numbers.

The draw was streamed live at 7pm UAE time on www.emiratesdraw.com and www.gulfnews.com website and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels. The seven winning numbers with a guaranteed prize of Dh77,777 – each seven-digits long – were announced during the livestream.

For this week’s draw, participants gained entry by purchasing a Dh50 coral polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com, or across a growing network of authorised Emirates Draw retailers. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

Prizes

With their purchase, consumers are entered into a raffle where every week seven participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a grand prize of Dh77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.

What is Emirates Draw?

Emirates Draw is a UAE-based company that aims to support local environmental causes and initiatives through CSR programmes that it will champion. The company aims to provide ‘For a Better Tomorrow’ and make “everyday life better for its lucky winners and society at large” through its environmental initiatives. Inclusive to all and eligible to 18 years and above, Emirates Draw will feature seven guaranteed winners every week and a free entry to the largest grand prize in UAE history, of Dh77,777,777.