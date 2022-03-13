Dubai: On Sunday, Emirates Draw hosted a draw for what is being called the biggest prize pot in the UAE, of Dh100,000,000.
The winning number must match all 7 digits of the chosen random number from right to left. The random number chosen on Sunday was 5979464 - which should be matched from right to left in the exact order to win the Dh100 million. There were no winners for this category or the second category on Sunday.
The second prize winner would have gone home with Dh777,777 if he or she held a ticket with 6 matching digits from right to left.
There are seven guaranteed winners each week who will take home Dh77,777 each. The organisers also showcase some of these guaranteed winners and their stories during the live draw.