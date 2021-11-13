The second prize was over Dh4.6 million, at 6 times the original second prize of Dh777,777

Dubai: Emirates Draw broadcast yet another weekly draw of Dh77 million - the UAE's largest prize yet. There was no winner on Saturday which there was no one who could match the randomly chosen sequence of 7 digits, which was drawn live on November 13.

The number chosen on Saturday was 2756249. The matching ticket sequence should be matching from right to left to claim winnings. This week, the second prize was at its highest ever at over Dh4.6 million, which was also not claimed. The second prize can be won by matching 6 out of 7 digits from right to left.

Seven ticket-holders win a guaranteed Dh77,777 each week. These are usually announced before the second draw of the night as two series of randomly chosen numbers from tickets bought. The following numbers were chosen on Saturday as the 7 guaranteed winners.

The seven-digit number randomly chosen gives many chances for winnings. There are further prizes for matching 5,4,3 and 2 digits with the randomly chosen 7-digit number.

You can watch the draw results live every Saturday at 7pm UAE time on the www.gulfnews.com website and www.emiratesdraw.com, and across the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.